Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.30. 733,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

