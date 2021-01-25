Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $49,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $278.00. 964,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

