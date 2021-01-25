Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $496.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

