Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$11.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.