Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.