FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $93,211.27 and $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 62.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

