FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.73

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 1855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.