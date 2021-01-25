Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,695 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Fastenal worth $147,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fastenal by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.