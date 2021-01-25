Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

