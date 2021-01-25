FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.