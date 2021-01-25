FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.08 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.