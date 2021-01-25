Feellike Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,941.51 and $32.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00129480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

