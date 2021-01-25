FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.65 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report $92.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $118.50 million. FibroGen posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,062.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $204.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $589.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

