Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $444.34

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 444.34 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 344402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.70).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.83.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

