Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.26% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 274.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 613.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 116,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Shares of FLTB opened at $52.84 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

