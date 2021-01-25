Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,302 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 287,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.16.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.