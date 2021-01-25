Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

