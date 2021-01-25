Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,059 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

RWX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 167,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,352. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

