Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 5,227 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

