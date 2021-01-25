Fiii Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,070.15 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fiii has a total market cap of $39,070.15 and $340.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fiii has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Fiii

Fiii (FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

