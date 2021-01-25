Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $204.98 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $22.63 or 0.00066962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00267585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,767.40 or 0.91046986 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 45,841,829 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

