Financial Review: dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) vs. Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 0.00 $11.43 million $0.48 N/A

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden 0 1 1 0 2.50

dMY Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $306.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Summary

dMY Technology Group beats Madison Square Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

