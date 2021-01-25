Financial Review: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) versus Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Erste Group Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 2.06 $47.43 million $2.44 10.48 Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.27 $1.65 billion $1.81 8.87

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 15.02% 6.97% 0.61% Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34%

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Erste Group Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.