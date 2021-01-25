FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FCBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

