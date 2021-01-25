Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $143,234.00

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00012915 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $48.05 million and $143,234.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,443.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.00 or 0.04182663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00423849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.94 or 0.01340622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00549922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00430231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00273386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,035 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

