First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $27.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.