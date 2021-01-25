First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver makes up about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.