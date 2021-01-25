First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:FM opened at C$23.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

