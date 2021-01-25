First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,816 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First Solar by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.94. 3,149,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,850. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

