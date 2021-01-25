First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 100,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,236. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.