FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NYSE:FE opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 212,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

