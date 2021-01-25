Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

