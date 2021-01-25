Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

