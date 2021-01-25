Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

FBC opened at $46.20 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.