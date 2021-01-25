Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

FBC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

