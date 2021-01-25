Flamingo Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $4.99 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

