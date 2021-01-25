Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.54

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

