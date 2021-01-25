Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Floor & Decor worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of FND opened at $101.41 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

