Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FLUIF stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

