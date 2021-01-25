FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Tops $109,236.03

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. FLUX has a market capitalization of $109,236.03 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 255,516 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.