FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 12% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $834,566.76 and approximately $5,808.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

