F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.05 and last traded at $66.05. 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

About F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp, through its subsidiary, operates a community bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mobile banking services; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans and installment plans, including cars, boats, motorcycles, RV's, and motor homes, as well as consumer real estate loans, including 1st and 2nd mortgages and home equity lines of credit for the purpose of purchasing, refinancing, or improving consumer real estate.

