FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in FMC by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.