FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $23,602.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

