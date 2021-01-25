Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00008985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 1,012.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

