FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $184.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $680.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $735.05 million, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.