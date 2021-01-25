Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $500.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

