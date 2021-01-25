Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 76.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

