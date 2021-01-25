Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.39. 419,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,463. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$24.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

