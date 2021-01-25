Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 6.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 267,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

FTV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

